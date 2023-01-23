Oregon's capitol building

Oregon's capitol building

After State Rep. David Brock Smith was unanimously appointed to the vacant Seante seat for District 1, Coos, Curry and Douglas counties will now face the task of filling Brock Smith's state house seat.

Last week, Brock Smith was appointed to the Senate seat left vacant when Dallas Heard retired. After precinct committee person's from the three counties met and sent five names for commissioners to consider, Brock Smith was unanimously appointed to fill the Senate vacancy.



