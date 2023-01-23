After State Rep. David Brock Smith was unanimously appointed to the vacant Seante seat for District 1, Coos, Curry and Douglas counties will now face the task of filling Brock Smith's state house seat.
Last week, Brock Smith was appointed to the Senate seat left vacant when Dallas Heard retired. After precinct committee person's from the three counties met and sent five names for commissioners to consider, Brock Smith was unanimously appointed to fill the Senate vacancy.
House District 1 includes all of Curry County along with Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point in Coos County and some smaller parts of Douglas County. Brock Smith won re-election in the district last year with more than 70% of the vote.
Because Brock Smith won as a Republican, the person chosen to replace him in the House will also be a Republican.
After Brock Smith is officially sworn into the Senate, the next step will be to fill his seat. Curry County Commissioner Court Boice said the same steps used to fill the Senate seat will be used to fill the vacant House seat.
Boice said the precinct committee members from the three counties will meet, likely January 21 or January 28, and will pick between three and five candidates that will be sent to the county commissioners.
Once the county commissioners receive the slate of candidates, they will meet three days later, likely January 24 or February 1. Each candidate who is qualified will be given and opportunity to speak to commissioners and answer questions.
Commissioners will then choose a candidate, with the top vote getter chosen by the nine commissioners being sent to Salem to be appointed. The chosen candidate will fill the set for the next two years.
If commissioners cannot choose a replacement, Governor Tina Kotek will be tasked with choosing the replacement legislator.
In the Senate seat, Heard endorsed Brock Smith as his preferred replacement. Brock Smith has not publicly endorsed any candidate.
