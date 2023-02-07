On January 30, at 10 a.m., Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Baker was following up with a complaint in the Elliott State Forest regarding a large motorhome which had been parked or possibly abandoned in the area since October 2022.
During the investigation, it was learned the vehicle had previously been tagged for tow. While Deputy Baker was out with the vehicle preparing to have it towed, the alleged owner arrived at the location. The owner of the trailer was identified as Jerry B. Ashby, 51. A record check revealed Ashby had an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.
