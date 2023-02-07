Police
Metro Creative Connection

On January 30, at 10 a.m., Coos County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Baker was following up with a complaint in the Elliott State Forest regarding a large motorhome which had been parked or possibly abandoned in the area since October 2022.

During the investigation, it was learned the vehicle had previously been tagged for tow. While Deputy Baker was out with the vehicle preparing to have it towed, the alleged owner arrived at the location. The owner of the trailer was identified as Jerry B. Ashby, 51. A record check revealed Ashby had an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.



1
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments