On Friday, January 14, at approximately 5:25 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 42 near milepost 75.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1999 Ford Ranger Pickup, operated by James Chittum Jr. (75) of Roseburg, was southbound on Landers Avenue approaching the Highway 42 intersection. The Ford Ranger entered Highway 42 and into the path of a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Brian Porter (54) of Roseburg. The Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed with the Ford Ranger causing Porter to be ejected from the motorcycle. Two eastbound passenger cars, a Toyota Avalon, operated by Max GODEK (73) of Winston, and a Honda Civic, operated by Sylas Moore-Fain (28) of Dillard, collided with Porter in the roadway.
Porter sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Porter was wearing a helmet and all others involved were wearing safety belts.
OSP was assisted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Winston Police Department, Douglas County Fire District 2, Winston-Dillard Fire Department and ODOT.
