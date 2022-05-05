Downtown North Bend invites you to our Mother’s Day on Main Street this Saturday, May 7. Each of these small businesses is participating and has contributed to our giveaway. Giveaway baskets are valued at over $500 each, filled with products and gift cards from participating locations.
Stop by anytime between 10 am and 3 pm at each participating location. All 21 sites have an entry bucket, and each location counts as an entry. The more places you visit, the more chance you have at winning. We will draw the winners at 4 pm on the day of the event, and you need not be present to win.
It doesn’t matter what location you start at, but give yourself enough time to make it through them all. There are great restaurants to eat at for lunch, beautiful places to shop for a gift, and an opportunity to shop locally for flowers for mom. Most businesses will be running specials on the day of the event. There is no purchase necessary to enter the giveaway.
Mother’s Day on Main Street is a great way to get out and walk about downtown North Bend and show support to local shops during National Small Businesses Week. Downtown North Bend has something for everyone!
Beauty and the Beast Antiques (615 Virginia Avenue): This wonderful antique shop has operated for around 30 years out of a historic brick bank building in downtown North Bend. Saturday hours are 11 am to 4 pm. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057326325886
Books by The Bay (1875 Sherman Avenue): Get a Spring on reading by coming down and checking out their incredible display of fantastic reads for all ages. New and used books. Saturday hours are 9 am to 6 pm. https://www.facebook.com/Books-By-The-Bay-232314893488700/
Ciccarelli’s Restaurant (2076 Sherman Avenue): A cozy location serving brick-oven pizzas and Italian entrees in a homey space with outdoor seating. Moms get one complimentary coffee or espresso drink. Saturday hours are 8 am to 9 pm. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057417522371
Coastal Candy Co. (785 Virginia Avenue): Sweet Street Presents Coastal Candy Co., a new candy shop in downtown North Bend. https://www.facebook.com/CoastalCandyCo/
Engles Furniture (2079 Sherman Avenue): One lucky Mom will win an $8,000 Reimagine Your Home makeover! Stop by and register to win! Saturday hours are 9 am to 6 pm. https://www.facebook.com/EnglesFurniture/
Fat Cat Antiques (2005 Sherman Avenue): A sizeable antique shop right in the middle of Downtown North Bend with two dozen vendors. Saturday hours are 11 am to 4 pm. https://www.facebook.com/Fat-Cat-Antiques-108876084330140/
Gamers’ Cantina (761 Virginia Avenue): Warhammer, Magic the Gathering, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and more! Saturday hours are 10 am to 6 pm. https://www.facebook.com/GamersCantina
Los Guerreros Mexican Restaurant (1902 Sherman Avenue): Authentic Mexican food and enormous and tasty margaritas will leave you with a smile! Saturday hours are 11 am to 9 pm. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069970395557
North Bend Powersports (2105 Sheridan Avenue): All woman’s apparel is 10% off! Saturday hours are 9 am to 6 pm. https://www.facebook.com/NORTHBENDPOWERSPORTS/
North Bend Public Library (1800 Sherman Avenue): Children can spin the wheel for a complimentary gift for mom (and candy for themselves). There will be paper flower crafting plus coloring sheets, a new Lego table, and an opportunity to sign-up for the summer reading program. https://www.facebook.com/NorthBendPublicLibraryOregon
Ocean Breeze Flowers & Gifts (1866 Sherman Avenue): Get your orders in for Mother’s Day! Perfect time to pick up an arrangement during Saturday’s event. Or schedule delivery by contacting them at 541-808-0303. https://www.facebook.com/Ocean-Breeze-Flowers-Gifts-216689221688977/
Painted Zebra Boutique (1997 Sherman Avenue): Boutique with new items for women and juniors, including clothing, jewelry, handbags, organic lotions, greeting cards, seasonal items, and more! Saturday hours are 11 am to 3 pm. https://www.facebook.com/paintedzebraboutique/
Petal to the Metal Flowers (1993 Sherman Avenue): A full-service flower shop with fresh cut flowers, live plants, balloon garlands, balloon columns, and more! Order your Mother’s Day flowers and gifts today! https://www.facebook.com/ptmflowers/
Recycle Video Games (1942 Sherman Avenue): Moms get 10% off storewide! Saturday hours are 10 am to 8 pm. https://www.facebook.com/Recyclevideogames/
The Apothecary by Archer Farms (2048 Sherman Avenue): Plenty of unique ready-made baskets perfect for Mother’s Day gifts. Please stop by and check out their extensive line of unique gifts and products. Saturday hours are 10 am to 6 pm. https://www.facebook.com/TheApothecaryLLC/
The Grounds Cafe (1875 Sherman Avenue): A sweet little Coffee Shop and Cafe located inside the Books by the Bay Bookstore with Mother’s Day pastry boards, hand-crafted gourmet mini scone boxes, and more. https://www.facebook.com/GroundsCoffeeShop
The Liberty Theatre – Home of Little Theatre on the Bay (2100 Sherman Avenue): Between Noon and 2 pm, get a tour of their new Mom’s Room, enjoy free popcorn, and let the kids color. Moms get complimentary 10-minute massages. Of course, don’t forget to get tickets for some of their upcoming shows! https://www.facebook.com/thelibertytheatrenorthbend/
The Tin Thistle Cafe (1972 Sherman Ave): The Tin Thistle Café is a Celtic-themed whole foods vegan café featuring pasties, village bowls, and more! Saturday hours are 11 am to 4 pm. https://www.facebook.com/thetinthistlecafe
The VIP Lounge and Restaurant (634 Virginia Avenue) – Offering 20% off to moms eating with their kids between 10 am and 3 pm on Saturday, May 7th, 2022. https://www.facebook.com/The-VIP-Lounge-104956738833703/
Wildflour Public House (1989 Sherman Avenue): John and Tara Moore are the chefs and owners of Wildflour Catering. They believe in fresh, simple, and delicious ingredients. They are passionate about food: where it comes from, how it tastes, and how it is prepared and presented. Please stop by and check them out! https://www.facebook.com/wildflour.catering.moore/
World Pawn Exchange (1980 Sherman Avenue): They have the most incredible stuff! Guitars, custom jewelry, boom boxes, chainsaws, and more! Saturday hours are 10 am to 5:30 pm. https://www.facebook.com/worldpawn/
