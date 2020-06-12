COOS BAY — A mother and son were rescued Thursday afternoon after slipping and falling off a ledge of a cliff at the Cape Arago State Park.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call that a mother and her 18-year-old son had fallen off a ledge at the end of Cape Arago Highway.
“The caller reported the 18-year-old son had fallen to the bottom of the cliff and appeared injured, while the mother was hanging onto the cliff trying not to fall to the bottom as well,” read the press release.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, a number of agencies and first-responders arrived on scene from the Charleston Fire Department, Oregon State Police, Bay Cities Ambulance, Oregon State Parks and the Coos Bay/North Bend Fire Department Rope Rescue Team.
The U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene where they deployed two of their rescue helicopters and other resources to assist crews with safely retrieving both individuals.
“After a combined effort from all personnel on scene, the mother was rescued and transported to the USCG Air Station to have her minor injuries evaluated,” read the press release. “The second USCG Helicopter was able to rescue the son, who was suffering from multiple injuries and transported him to the USCG Air Station.”
The son was transported by Bay Cities Ambulance to Bay Area Hospital where he is currently being treated.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is reminding visitors to the Oregon Coast that while it is a beautiful place to travel and adventure that it can be very dangerous. The Sheriff’s Office is advising people to “stay on open and marked trails” and “to be aware of your surroundings.”
“We encourage everyone to enjoy our beautiful coastline, safely.”
