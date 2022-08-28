A mother and son duo from Washington completed an adventure of a lifetime last week, cycling across the State of Oregon from Astoria to the California Border along Highway 101.

The trip was literally full of ups and downs. Mom, Liz Colver, and her son, 10-year-old Shephard Colver, from Kenmore, Washington peddled up steep stretches of highway while shrouded in fog, cycled through winding mountain roads and trekked over monumental coastal bridges.

Enjoying the view

Shep Colver enjoys the view after a steep ascension on the way to Nehalem Bay State Park.
