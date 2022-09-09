Most cities in Coos County will not need an election to determine who will lead their cities for the next two years.
Coos Bay, Bandon and Coquille had only the minimum number of candidates file for the seats, although there will be new faces in some of the communities.
There will be no change in Coos Bay, where Mayor Joe Benetti was the only person to run for mayor, ensuring he will serve another two-year term in office.
On the council side, incumbents Carmen Matthews, Rob Miles and Sara Stephens were the only candidates to qualify for the ballot. Kamryn Stringfield announced earlier this year she was running for a council seat but withdrew after moving from the city.
In Bandon, Mayor Mary Schamehorn will get another term in office after being the only person to file. On the council side, two incumbents will be joined by a newcomer, but no election is needed after only three candidates filed for the three seats.
Incumbents Chris Powell and Madeline Seymour filed for re-election while port Administrator Josh Adamson was the lone candidate to file for Peter Braun's seat.
In Coquille, Mayor Sam Flaherty will get another term after being the lone candidate to file for mayor. On the council side, incumbents Jake Marshall and Dave Waddington will receive new terms while Janice Wheeler will take the seat being vacated by Ann Parker.
One exception in 2022 is in North Bend, where elections for both mayor and council are needed.
Incumbent Mayor Jessica Engelke filed for re-election, where she will be opposed by former Mayor John Briggs. Engelke was elected to the council in 2018 and became the city's first female mayor in 2020. Briggs was elected to the council in 1998 and elected as mayor in 2000. He served one term as mayor. The winner in November will receive a two-year term as mayor.
On the council side, incumbents Timm Slater and Bill Richardson announced they will not seek new terms. Councilor Larry Garboden is running for a new term.
Three candidates - Jenny Jones, John Scheirman and Barbara Schultz - are also running. The top three vote getters in the November election will earn four-year terms on the council.
