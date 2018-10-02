COOS BAY — Less than month remains before Baycrest’s skilled nursing and assisted living facilities shuts down.
Since announcing the Nov. 1 closure, staff has worked with Department of Human Services’ Aging and People with Disabilities to relocate all 53 residents.
Former Baycrest Village resident Gardner Lutes is still unpacking boxes in his new room at Myrtle Point Care Center after Baycrest announced i…
“At this point in time, Baycrest’s residential care facility is down to 13 residents,” said Christy Shipman, supervisor with DHS/APD. “All but two have placements lined up and a transition plan.”
Meanwhile, only one resident still needs to be relocated out of Baycrest’s nursing facility.
“It’s been a lot of work, but been great so far,” Shipman said. “Some placements are easier than others. Everyone has their own specific need.”
Gardner Lutes is one of the residents who had to find a new home. A week ago, he was moved out of Baycrest and into Myrtle Point Care Center, which puts him almost an hour away from his brother who lives in Empire, the only local family he has left in the area.
“There was no warning whatsoever,” Lutes said about the closure. “We were all blown away. People were in shock and some don’t take it as easy as others.”
Lutes had called Baycrest home for the past 10 months and though he enjoyed living there, after being told he had to move he was met with stress not just for the situation, but for his fellow residents.
“I had a hard time watching how the other people were hurting and not getting a whole lot of help,” he said. “Some don’t have family and don’t know what’s going on or how they will get there. We were left out to dry and fortunately I don’t get as scared, I get frustrated. I tried cheering people up and talking to them, but they needed counselors.”
When The World asked Shipman about this, she said that DHS met early on with families and faculty staff. From that meeting, they identified grief and loss as one of the main concerns, which is common in a transition like this.
“APD reached out to South Coast Hospice to see if they were available to provide a grief and loss counseling session for the residents and staff,” Shipman said. “There was one session held on Sept. 24 already.”
Additional counseling services are available through DHS/APD if a resident still feels the need to talk to someone.
“This is a resource we can provide,” she said, inviting residents to reach out if this is something they want.
According to an Aug. 30 press release from Bay Area Properties LLC., financial loss was the reason behind the closure.
“These communities have been operating at a loss for an extended period and can no longer sustain the ongoing financial contributions necessary to offset the operational deficit,” the release said.
At the Myrtle Point Care Center, Nursing Home Administrator Fritzie Vader has worked with Baycrest Village staff and DHS to take in four residents. In the process of receiving these clients, Baycrest staff revealed to her their own shock.
“Staff told me they were admitting people before the announcement and there was a waiting list to get in,” she said. “They didn’t know they were losing money. From their perspective, things were going well, which is the perspective the residents should have, but the staff would have been told they need to cut back.”
Though she has seen residents upset about the closure, she commended the Baycrest staff and DHS for their hard work and dedication to relocate the clients.
“They are amazingly cheerful,” Vader said. “Yes, it’s hard for both residents and staff, they are losing their jobs and their homes, and you’d think going in (Baycrest) everyone would be really sad, but everybody has been wonderful. They are trying hard to get everyone out, the staff is hanging in there and helping them.”
Though Lutes is cheerful at his new home in Myrtle Point, he called the closure a shame.
“Living there was great,” he said. “I was happy. The staff was good to me and short of living in that situation, it was as comfortable as it could be. It was horrible to see this happen because we’re helpless. We couldn’t survive under the North Bend bridge for 24 hours. Some are on oxygen and you can’t just go out, build a campfire and survive.”