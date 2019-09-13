COOS COUNTY — Rain showers mixed with warm evenings this September have resulted in clouds of biting mosquitoes scattered around Coos County, particularly noted around Myrtle Point and Coquille. According to a press release from Coos Health & Wellness, the nuisance will continue until water temperatures are cold enough to stop eggs and juveniles from emerging from the water as biting mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes are a nuisance and can spread disease. As long as evening temperatures stay warm, residents should consider it worth the effort to inspect their yards and dump out water from any containers that can produce mosquitoes such as buckets, flowerpots, bird baths, old tires and even clogged rain gutters.
Those who are going fishing, looking forward to an evening sports event or wanting to work in the yard (especially in the early morning or at dusk) can protect themselves by:
• Wearing long pants and long sleeves and applying insect repellent when outside.
• Applying insect repellent to exposed skin. The more DEET a repellent contains, the longer time it can protect people from mosquito bites. Repellents may irritate the eyes and mouth, so avoid applying repellents onto the hands of children. Be sure to read and follow directions for use found on the container of the repellent.
Go to cdc.gov to learn more about protection from mosquitoes.