When you’re in a town of 9,000 people on the coast of Oregon and you need help placing shelter cats in their forever homes, what do you do? You invite Moshow the Cat Rapper to visit, that’s what you do.
Moshow visited the Oregon Coast Humane Society for the first time in August 2021 and created a tsunami of attention for the small shelter located in Florence (coastal pun intended). “Moshow really put us on the map,” said OCHS Executive Director Elizabeth Thompson. “With his help we’ve gained followers on our social media platforms, and that’s translated into donations and adoptions from people who had never heard of us before.”
Moshow, who lives in Portland, was featured in the premiere episode of the Netflix series “Cat People.” With over a million followers among his various “IamMoshow” social media accounts, Moshow was a phenomenon and advocate of all things cat long before Netflix discovered him. He’s a rapper, an entertainer and an author who’s written six children’s books. Moshow and his wife have five cats of their own, including Black Savage who was adopted from Oregon Humane Society.
During Moshow’s previous visit, he filmed videos of the shelter’s cats and kittens and started sharing them online. In December, he released his “Cat Drip” video of OCHS cats and it’s been viewed more than 2,200 times on his YouTube channel. Moshow and his “Cat Lady” fell in love with Florence and OCHS, and they promised to come back to help more animals. Moshow is excited for the chance to help the shelter’s cats again.
In a Facebook post on January 22 announcing his visit, Moshow wrote, “Happy Caturday!!! Great NEWS!!! Next Saturday January 29th at 1:00pm I’ll be at Oregon Coast Humane Society helping all the kitties GET ADOPTED!!! THAT IS THE NUMBER 1 GOAL!!!! I will also be doing a meet and greet! Come meet some of these awesome kitties and let’s FIND THEM A HOME!!!”
The public is invited to meet Moshow, his wife and the shelter animals from 1 until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 29. The shelter is located at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence. OCHS supports over 1,000 shelter animals and 500 community pets through its spay/neuter program, community pet food bank,and emergency medical fund. Oregon Coast Humane Society is a limited intake nonprofit animal shelter committed to a lifetime of care for animals and their humans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In