Coos County tackled two chess tournaments over the weekend of March 20th and 21st.
In the Chess Mates Foundation Spring Fest 2021, eighth-grader Frank Morse took third place in K-12 section, second-grader Noah Ish-Shalom tied for 3rd place in the K-3 section and preschooler Ari Ish-Shalom finished in 10th place in the K-3 section.
In the 2021 San Francisco Scholastic Chess Tournament, Claire Hanson, a brand new first-grade chess player rom Coos Bay, boldly played in her first chess tournament ever. She lost all her games, but she has only had a month of lessons so far. She is so bold and certainly has the potential of becoming a grand chess player.
Meanwhile, in the Chess League on March 16, Coquille took a sad loss against Wilson when the internet went down in a large portion of Coquille. Only two players could get on for the virtual tournament. Joshua won his game, but Frank who had to play on second board instead of his usual fourth board took a loss. With no players on board 3 and 4, Coquille lost to Wilson 3-1.
All players of all ages from Coos and Curry counties are welcome to join the Coquille Chess Club. If interested in playing or lessons, contact drnancykeller@yahoo.com. The club is also looking for scholastic players to enjoy free chess on Thursdays.
