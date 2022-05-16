Days after a leak from the Supreme Court revealed the court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, more than 70 protestors descended on the Coos Bay Boardwalk to decry the likely decision.
The protestors, men and woman, held signs and chanted, “My body, my choice,” as the protested the decision to move abortion laws from the federal government to each state. Such a decision will likely ban or greatly restrict abortions in more than half the states.
Karen Savage attended the protest after hearing about it from Southern Oregon Coast PRIDE, one of the organizations that sponsored it. She said protesting is a way to make her voice heard.
I’m doing this, “because of what’s happening in the United States,” Savage said. “The erosion of rights that have taken 50-plus years to acquire.”
For Savage, there was another reason, too. She said living in a conservative area like Coos County can feel oppressive at times, so it was refreshing to be around others who feel as she does.
“I see a lot of trucks out there with stickers on them like ‘Trump won,’ and I feel a little embattled,” Savage said. “I want to see who’s on the side of increasing freedom.”
Savage said the Supreme Court decision seems to be final, and she said only the Democrats and progressives can be blamed.
“In my mind it’s a done deal,” she said. “I foresaw this coming in the 2020 election. Democrats did not win by a large enough margin. I expect in my life I will not see a woman’s right to choose as a nationwide right. In about half the state in America, women will lose there right to a safe abortion.”
The word safe was also key to Jessica Foster, who held a sign reading, “Roe wasn’t the beginning of abortion, it was the end of dying from abortion.”
Foster said she put a lot of thought into her message because she wanted to make people, even those opposed to abortion, to think.
“For me, personally, it’s part emotional and part logical,” Foster said. “As someone who could be effected by what it seems like we’re headed toward, I have an insight that other people might not have. Then there’s the logical aspect. Abortion is health care. A pregnant person should have the right to choose. A large part of it is also hypocrisy.”
Foster said protesting can lead to change, even unexpected change.
“Yes, but maybe not in the way most people think it will happen,” she said. “My philosophy is there are many lanes on the road to revolution, and we can use all the lanes.”
Foster said her sign was made in an effort to make people empathize with those who get abortions.
“There’s a prevailing kid of attitude for a lot of people,” she said. “We often tend to not really be able to empathize with someone outside of our circle. If something doesn’t happen to them or someone close to them, they don’t care. I didn’t make this sing to make anyone change their opinion, I made this sign to open their mind.”
Kamryn Stringfield has been involved in several protests in Coos Bay, and Saturday she was representing Women for Racial and Economic Equality. Stringfield said abortion is about much more than just pregnancies.
“We are pro-choice,” she said. “We support abortion rights. We also support better economic conditions for women in the United States.”
Stringfield said forcing women to have children they do not want and can not afford leads to social and economic woes that can stretch for generations.
“One of the things I heard was when they do the push against abortion, you have a lot of kids who grow up and they fall into poverty and crime and this helps fuels the conservatives push against crime.”
During the protest, those driving by often honked in support, with a few people yelling in opposition. But the protest remained peaceful, even when counter protestors briefly arrived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In