The Bandon Cranberry Logo Contest received over 50 submissions from Oregon artists, young and old. The grand prize winner was Cara Strazzo from Eugene. Cara, the mother of two, is the owner of Kurant Creative, a small marketing and design firm.
There were two other “Special Merit Award” winners in the Bandon Berry Logo contest. Eleven-year-old artist Jael Legutki of Bandon and 12-year-old seventh grader Kiah Hanssen-Paulson. Congratulations to all the prize winners.
Cash prizes for the winners of the Bandon Berry Logo contest will be awarded at 1 pm on Friday, May 13, in the Farmers Market in Bandon at the Peter’s Cranberry booth. The public is invited to see the cranberry logos submitted, meet the winning artists and enjoy cranberry juice and cranberry bread from local Bandon cranberry farmers.
New Bandon Cranberry Logo tee shirts from the Cara Strazzo/Kurant Creative design will be available.
