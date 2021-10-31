Not since 2017, when Pen Air cancelled its daily flights from the Southwest Regional Airport to Portland have Bay Area residents been able to fly to Oregon’s biggest city and come home in a single day. But talks with Alaska Airlines may yield a positive change, according to Theresa Cook, executive director of the airport.
“We had talks with Alaska in Seattle on October 5,” Cook confirmed. “We used to have flights so people could go to OHSU, Oregon Health and Sciences University Medical Center and professionals could come and go to Coos Bay from Portland in a day.”
If the airline consents to establish the flights they would leave at 7 in the morning daily and return at 8 that same night. The plane would stay at the airport overnight for the next morning’s run. Alaska has not confirmed a definitive plan, however.
“We have conversations with airports all the time regarding potential service. Coos Bay/North Bend is an airport of interest, but any discussions have been exploratory at this time. We have no plans to start service at this time,” according to Alaska’s media office when asked to confirm a possible new direct flight.
Direct flights to major cities are not unheard of at the regional airport. United has flights to San Francisco and Denver. And Alaska used to have direct daily flights to Portland back in 2009.
Timm Slater, executive director of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, supports the option of daily flights to Portland for business professionals.
“It’d be extremely helpful. When we had Horizon there were three or four flights per day. It made it a great vehicle for doing business," Slater said. "You could go to Portland and do your business and fly back in one day.”
Slater said the region is showing significant progress and a non-stop to Portland could be part of that momentum.
“Theres a lot of positive signs, expansions at the college, and the hospital is becoming a regional facility," he said. "It’s a good time for the community to achieve more progress because we have a confidence in each other. We are starting to see the fruits of our labor, and I believe we are ready to make progress in a number of arenas.”
Cook agrees that the demand is there.
“The community has been asking for better, more efficient access," she said. "We are seeing more professionals who have business in Portland and want that daily route.”
Cook made her case to Alaska based on the area’s progress and amenities as well.
“The region is growing in numerous ways. And Bandon Dunes Golf Course is getting bigger and biggerm,” she said.
Bandon Dunes is an exclusive golf retreat that attracts players from around the world. An additional flight direct from Portland would, in Cook's view, create easier options for golf travelers from the north in addition to more regular business flyers.
Alaska is in the process of expanding daily routes between roughly 30 cities at the present time. While they have not confirmed a specific date or even if they will expand daily routes between Southwest Regional Airport and Portland, Cook is hopeful.
“We have plenty of people who would use the route who have daily business in Portland," she said. "This is something our community would really like to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In