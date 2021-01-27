Maintenance issues are causing more changes at Coos Bay city parks.
In a work session Tuesday, the Coos Bay City Council authorized city staff to permanently close one set of restrooms at Mingus Park and install locking gates at John Topits Park in response to vandalism and nighttime use concerns at both.
The moves came at the recommendation of the city’s parks commission, spurred by public complaints and accounts of vandalism from public works staff, Public Works Director Jim Hossley told councilors.
“In Mingus it has to do with the existing restrooms on the westerly side of 10th Street there, down at the south end of the park,” Hossley said. “The parks commission is recommending in this case those restrooms be shut down, until such time that we replace them.”
Hossley told councilors the bathrooms have outlived their lifespans, and that the positioning of the bathrooms makes visibility of the entrance a challenge.
City Operations Administrator Randy Dixon added city staff have found the bathrooms in disrepair after being open during the night.
“In the morning when we get there, they are so nasty we have to close them, and sometimes have to repaint the walls because the sanitation is that bad,” Dixon said. “So the parks commission made a recommendation to close them and place those temporary units.”
Those temporary units will include port-a-potties and a handwashing station adjacent to the current bathroom building.
Eventually, the city plans to replace the bathrooms altogether.
“That actually is a plan, and there’s been designs done,” said City Manager Roger Craddock. “We’re just waiting for grant opportunities to open up so we can apply for those.”
On the topic of Topits, Dixson said that park has seen an increase in vehicle traffic after the park officially closes at night.
“We had a pretty good park host working in that park this past year. But she became very, very unsecure,” Dixon said. “She came in and saw me and said, ‘I cannot be in this environment anymore, because I got cars coming down here after hours, and the foot traffic that’s going into the park.’”
The proposal calls for two gates to the park: One on the end of Ackerman Avenue, and another on the end of Hull Street. The gates — as well as the park’s bathrooms — would likely be locked and unlocked during closed hours by a private security company.
Dixon said the security company would inform police or city staff if someone was inside the park when closing the gates.
While adding gates would reduce emergency access to the park, Deputy Chief Chris Chapanar said during Tuesday’s work session the police department is supportive of the move.
“The gates would definitely limit the normal access into the parks, but it would also provide a sense of security in the parks as well,” Chapanar said. “As far as the police department, we’re in support of having that.”
Councilors didn’t take a formal vote in support of the changes, but there was consensus among them the moves were within Craddock’s authority as city manager to make.
The two changes both come after increased after-hours use and vandalism at the city’s parks. The city council also chose earlier this month to ban fires in city parks and reduce the open hours of city boat ramps, both in response to similar complaints.
“It’s a sign of the times I think,” Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said during the work session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In