SOUTH COAST — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the American Red Cross is looking for donations to help keep up their stores and assist hospitals in fighting the virus. A number of blood drives will be in the area in the coming weeks.
“This public health crisis has created an unprecedented situation requiring flexibility and nimbleness as the needs of hospitals and patients evolve quickly,” said J. Chris Hrouda, president of American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Every day we assess, and balance need with blood collection to support patient care, because our mission amidst the coronavirus requires it. … We are so grateful for your continued flexibility to ensure that perishable blood products can be used first, before expiration, despite a climate of unpredictable change.”
The Red Cross is particularly looking for donations of platelets, due to their short shelf life. Valerie Gordon, with the Red Cross, said they’re also helping collect convalescent plasma, which is a potentially lifesaving treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients. The plasma of fully recovered COVID-19 patients has antibodies that can attack the coronavirus.
“There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come,” said Gordon. “It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled.”
There will be a blood drive at North Bend’s LDS church on April 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Coquille Community Building will also host an event May 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be an event at Reedsport Community Charter School from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Coquille will host another event at the community building from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 9.
Bandon will host a Red Cross Blood Drive at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW., from 1-6 p.m., Tuesday, June 2.
There was going to be a blood drive at the Coos Bay Farmers Market May 13, but it was canceled. A drive at Bay Clinic May 14 has also been canceled.
The Red Cross asks that people who are healthy and feeling well make an appointment for a donation through the Blood Donor app, redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
“Thanks to the many who gave blood and scheduled upcoming appointments, the Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patient needs,” said Gordon. “During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic.”
