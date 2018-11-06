COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association is seeking approval from the city council to move forward with plans to bring more bike racks to the downtown area.
“We’re still in the very beginning stages. We’re just asking city council for approval of the design and locations,” said CBDA executive director Holly Boardman.
Currently there are very few places in downtown Coos Bay where cyclists can lock up their bikes. CBDA recognized the lack of bike racks and has begun looking into funding racks at four locations. These locations include in front of the Steve Prefontaine murals off Broadway Street, on the boardwalk, at the Visitor Information Center, and on the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street.
In an effort to honor Prefontaine, the bike racks will be designed to look like running legs if approved by the city council.
A timeline as to when these racks might be completed has not yet been developed as the project is in its very early stages.
“One of the things we’re looking at in our next meeting will be putting a timeline together,” Boardman said.
CBDA is also not sure what the project will cost yet, but hopes to acquire funding through grants. Another hope is that CBDA will be able to find a local metal worker to fabricate the running legs design for the bike racks.
“We’re looking at people for bikes, and Travel Oregon. We’re looking at a number of different grants,” Boardman said.
Once the city council approves the design, CBDA will be able to start the bidding process and will have a greater idea of the cost to carry out the bike rack project.
This project comes from CBDA’s design committee which is responsible for other city projects like the Prefontaine mural and the flower baskets that hang from lampposts throughout downtown.
Coos Bay receives a fair amount of cycling tourism being along the Oregon Coast Bike Route. There is also a rooted and growing cycling culture growing in the area that would stand to benefit.