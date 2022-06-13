Starting Saturday, June 25, the South Coast Folk Society is partnering with NBPL for a monthly singalong. The singalong will run from 11 a.m. to noon In the library’s meeting room on the fourth Saturday of each month. Copies of the songbook Rise Up Singing will be provided for sharing, and singers are invited to bring their own copies as well as acoustic instruments.
The South Coast Folk Society is dedicated to preserving and teaching world folk traditions on Oregon’s South Coast by providing year-round opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. More information about the SCFS can be found at their website.
Communal singing is a beneficial activity for the individual as well as the group. Research shows that singing not only exercises the brain and improves breathing, singing with others has proven to be a quick way to forge strong social bonds.
It should be noted that the singalong is not a concert, nor are there solos, so no one needs to worry about not having enough talent to sing with a group.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org or see the website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
