As Monkeypox continues to slowly move through the United States, including cases in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority is using a three-pronged approach to reach out to those at greatest risk.
Dr. Tim Menza, senior health adviser for the hMPXV response at the OHA Public Health Division, said there has been one confirmed case in Oregon, with five presumptive cases. Three of those presumptive cases were announced Wednesday, coming from Multnomah, Washington and Lane counties.
Menza said the outbreak worldwide has seen 7,243 cases in 52 countries. In the U.S., there has been 605 cases in 34 states.
While hPMXV can be passed to anyone, the current outbreak is having a greater impact on the LGBTQ community.
"Typically, HMPXV has an incubation of six to 13 days, but can be s long as 21 days," Menza said. "It starts with fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes and exhaustion. The rash may appear at the same time or five days later. The rash can be painful or itchy and moves through predictable stages. The illness lasts two to four weeks."
The virus has a fatality rate of 1 to 3 percent.
That's the typical virus. But in the current outbreak, things are different, Menza said.
"In the current outbreak, the presentation is a little atypical," he said. "The initial flu-like symptoms can occur but its sometimes very mild or not present. The location, appearance and duration of rash are also atypical in that the rash is presenting more diffusely. The rash can be subtle and may move through typical stages more quickly."
Because the symptoms are generally milder, it creates a little more risk because people may ignore the symptoms and not seek care. Many that do, go to outpatient clinics. Menza said doctors also may not recognize the symptoms because they vary from the norm. Monkeypox is also frequently confused with other sexually-transmitted diseases such as syphillis and herpes.
hMPXV is transmitted during direct, close, personal skin-to-skin contact with a person with symptoms. In addition, contact with towels, clothing, bedding or other objects used by a person with the virus can also transmit the virus. Additionally, hMPXV can be transmitted through large respiratory droplets or oral fluids via prolonged face-to-face contact. These types of contact may occur during activities such as sex, cuddling, massage, kissing, talking closely or caring for someone with hMPXV.
Menza urged those at risk, especially in the LGBTQ community, to consider the risk when deciding what activities to do.
“We can think about risk on a spectrum,” he said. “For example, events like sporting events or concerts, where people are more likely to be fully clothed and unlikely to have skin-to-skin contact, are safer, compared to clubs and parties where people are wearing minimal clothing and there is often skin-to-skin contact or spaces like saunas, bathhouses or sex clubs, where there is minimal to no clothing and often sexual contact.”
Menza said the cases, confirmed and presumed, in Oregon were originally associated with travel. But recent cases do not have travel as a concern, indicating the virus is starting to spread within the community.
He said the average person with hPMXV will transmit the virus to two others. When compared to COVID-19, where the Omicron virus was transmitted to eight others, the risk for community spread is much lower.
Menza said OHA is working on a three-pronged approach with the virus.
Information
OHA has released guidance and testing procedures to healthcare providers. It is working with community based organizations to present information, mostly to the LGBTQ community. In the next week, OHA will also establish a provider advisory group.
Testing
Menza said OHA will now allow providers to send specimens directly to the state lab without prior approval, which is a change from the previous rules. In addition, Labcorp will offer testing with turnaround time of one to three days. Other private labs are likely to start offering testing.
Prevention
There is a vaccine for hPMXV, but doses are limited and used only in confirmed cases or close contacts with confirmed cases. The vaccine is effective both before and after someone is infected.
Menza said Oregon has 193 doses of the vaccine, with further federal allocation pending. With the limited supply of vaccine, OHA has focused of vaccinating confirmed partners of people with HPMXV.
“When more vaccine becomes available, our goal is to offer vaccination to those at increased risk of exposure to hMPXV, including cisgender and transgender men who have sex with men and transgender women who have sex with men with more than one sex partner in the prior two weeks,” he said.
An anti-viral treatment is also available to those with confirmed cases, but there are only 25 in the state.
Menza urged those at risk to keep a close watch on their bodies. If they are sick, stay home and do not get too close to partners. If they see a rash, have a doctor check it out.
"If providers aren't sure if they should send for HPMXV testing, we are here to offer guidance," Menza said. "Local health authorities are also key resources."
While most cases are mild, hMPXV disease can be severe, including hemorrhagic disease, severe rash over large areas of skin, infection of the central nervous system, eye infections or sepsis. Antiviral treatment is available for people with, or are at risk for, severe disease, including children younger than 8, pregnant people, people with compromised immune systems, people with atopic dermatitis or a blistering skin disease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In