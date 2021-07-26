As a water quality monitoring technician with the state Department of Environmental Quality, Shane Bennett helps to keep swimmers and beachgoers safe from harmful fecal bacteria on Oregon’s beaches.
The state’s Beach Monitoring Program started in 2002 as an organized way to protect swimmers from harmful microbes. Technicians like Bennett use a variety of tools and mobile labs in their vehicles to test for Enterococcus, which is an indicator of fecal bacteria present in human and animal waste. It can enter marine waters from sources such as streams and creeks, storm water runoff, animal and seabird waste, failing septic systems, sewage treatment plant spills or boating waste. Human contact with unsafe levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses.
Last week, Bennett was testing for Enterococcus in Harris Beach State Park creeks and ocean water. Harris Beach is one of 21 regularly tested beaches on the coast. Other test sites on the South Coast include Mill Beach in Brookings, Hubbard Beach in Port Orford, and Bastendorff and Sunset Bay beaches in Coos Bay. The Beach Monitoring Program runs from Memorial Day to Labor day, when people are using the beaches the most.
Thanks to the mobile testing labs, technicians can know within 24 hours whether a site has high levels of fecal bacteria. When high levels are found, DEQ notifies the Oregon Health Authority, which issues a public health advisory, and then contacts state park officials, who are responsible for posting warning signs at beach entrances and notifying visitors.
Dani Padilla, Harris Beach State Park manager, said she is thankful for the quick turnaround time on testing, as Harris Beach gets about 3 million visitors each year, and many of them like to swim.
“You don’t see a whole lot of people swimming on the Oregon Coast, but for some reason this is the beach where I see the most of it,” said Padilla.
When a beach advisory comes in from OHA, Padilla said she gets the word out to her staff right away.
“I tell people that it’s still safe to recreate on the beach, but you want to stay out of the water. It’s very rare that we have to close the beach.”
Earlier this month, this system was used to flag Hubbard Beach after tests indicated high levels of fecal bacteria. The advisory for Hubbard Creek was lifted July 6, and there are currently no beach advisories at any of Oregon’s 18 monitored beaches.
However, Sunset Bay State Park in Coos Bay has been plagued with high levels of fecal bacteria in recent years, and it’s still a mystery as to why. A 2018 investigation launched by DEQ determined the contamination was likely coming from freshwater creeks feeding into the bay, but researchers still couldn’t pinpoint the source of bacteria, according to the report.
The most recent health advisory at Sunset Bay was issued in September of 2020, and the site has also been listed as “impaired water” under the federal Clean Water act.
Bennett said the freshwater creeks are typically to blame for spikes in fecal bacteria on beaches.
“It’s just true that there’s not a ton of sources of fecal bacteria contamination on a nice pristine beach, if there’s not a creek running into it,” said Bennett.
In May, the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program received $221,000 in an annual grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to continue their efforts. Nevertheless, funding for the program has dwindled about 30% over time due to inflation, according to Mike Mulvey, natural resource specialist with DEQ.
Mulvey said the decline in funding has reduced the scope of the longtime project.
“We used to monitor over 70 beaches throughout the whole year, but now we look at less beaches over less time,” he said. “This program is really a great thing for protecting public health,” said Mulvey.
What’s more, this 20-year-old data collection program could help future researchers identify a link between warming waters due to climate change, and increased fecal bacteria growth, although that’s not the goal of the project right now, said Mulvey.
For the latest beach advisories go to: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/HealthyEnvironments/Recreation/BeachWaterQuality/Pages/status.aspx#south
