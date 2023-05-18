Mom’s strolled down the sidewalks in downtown North Bend with their families - many with roses and shopping bags in hand.
The Mother’s Day on Main Street event on Saturday, May 6 was a pre-party for the Mother’s Day holiday designed for the whole family. More than twenty downtown businesses participated in the event offering in-store specials and sign-ups to win free gift baskets throughout the day.
“The day-to-day hustle Mom’s endure is undeniable, and we want to recognize their hard work with a bit of fun and gratitude,” said North Bend Main Street representatives.
Everyone could enter to win the giveaway baskets by signing up at each of the participating North Bend downtown businesses. The baskets were filled with treats and gift cards donated by local businesses and were valued at more than $500 each.
Some business owners held their own contests and raffles along with the gift basket raffle. Julie Reed, the owner/floral designer of Ocean Breeze Flowers, had a giveaway for a mother’s day bouquet – and was handing out brightly colored roses to mothers during the event.
North Bend Public Library and The Liberty Theatre had interactive specials for moms and children. The North Bend Public Library had paper flower crafting and the spin to win game featuring a treat for children and free gift for them to give to their moms. The Liberty Theatre gave free chair massages for moms for a few hours during the event.
