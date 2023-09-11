The Greater Bandon Association’s initiative to assist small non-profit organizations to build capacity for their community development work received a boost recently from the Judith Mogan Foundation. The foundation has awarded GBA $4,500 through its small grant program.
Many small groups engaged in community work, especially those just getting underway, find their work is limited by their inability to gather resources that would really help them in their work as community builders.
Because they have not gained recognition as a 501 c 3 non-profit from the Internal Revenue Service, they are not eligible to receive tax-deductible donations or to qualify for many grant programs simply because they cannot afford the costs associated with applying to the federal government to receive that designation.
Such organizations can find a bridge to these dollar resources by finding a willing fiscal sponsor organization. In Bandon, a primary vehicle serving as such a sponsor is the Greater Bandon Association. Now, the following local groups have turned to GBA to play that role: Friends of Bandon Parks and Recreation, Bandon Pickleball Initiative, Bandon Holiday Meals, Bandon Inclusivity Group and BandonCares. It may soon add a Bandon Recycling Program to the list.
This grant supports the Greater Bandon Association’s initiative to help additional small and startup groups working on and responding to community needs to access resources to build their capacity.
The Judith Mogan Foundation is a relatively new Foundation, using the proceeds of the Al Pierce Co. LLC timberlands and timber assets to give back to the communities that made the business such a success in our area. In its first year, the foundation awarded 25 grants and paid out $1.4 million. For the foreseeable future, their grants will be $1.5 million a year or more.
Organizations serving those in need in the Bandon area that could use the assistance of a fiscal sponsor are encouraged to contact the Greater Bandon Association at Bethe@greaterbandon.org or Harv@greaterbandon.org or call 541-297-2342 for more information.
