The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation

The Greater Bandon Association’s initiative to assist small non-profit organizations to build capacity for their community development work received a boost recently from the Judith Mogan Foundation. The foundation has awarded GBA $4,500 through its small grant program.

Many small groups engaged in community work, especially those just getting underway, find their work is limited by their inability to gather resources that would really help them in their work as community builders.

