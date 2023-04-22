The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation’s (JAMF) 2023 Grant Cycle is open for Letters of Inquiry (LOI) from Oregon-based nonprofits and deadline for LOI submissions is May 15.
JAMF looks to distribute more than $1MM in grants to projects that benefit Coos, Curry, and Coastal Douglas County communities. Grants are awarded to projects that support one or more of the foundation’s priority areas: Arts & Culture, Children & Youth, Community Health, Convening & Gathering Places, Economic Development, Environment & Natural Resources, and Poverty Alleviation.
Visit the Foundation’s webpage at jamoganfoundation.org for more information about grant funding guidelines, timeline, and eligibility requirements.
After the LOI submission phase, organizations with projects that are eligible for grants will be invited to go through an application stage that begins May 31 and ends July 15.
Grant funds for approved projects will be distributed in October.
In 2021, JAMF distributed awards to 25 organizations for 31 projects. 2022 saw an increase in the number of organizations awarded to 35, benefiting 39 projects.
Total grant funding for both years was over $3 million, benefiting Southern Oregon Coast communities.
