The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation

The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation’s (JAMF) 2023 Grant Cycle is open for Letters of Inquiry (LOI) from Oregon-based nonprofits and deadline for LOI submissions is May 15. 

JAMF looks to distribute more than $1MM in grants to projects that benefit Coos, Curry, and Coastal Douglas County communities.  Grants are awarded to projects that support one or more of the foundation’s priority areas:  Arts & Culture, Children & Youth, Community Health, Convening & Gathering Places, Economic Development, Environment & Natural Resources, and Poverty Alleviation. 

