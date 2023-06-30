Passengers accessing the terminal at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport will see some changes before the end of the month as work is done to help traffic flow better.
Coos County Airport District Commissioners recently approved a contract with Knife River Materials to remove the circular roundabout in front of the terminal as well as parking lot driveway obstructions. Airport officials say the changes should help relieve some of the vehicle congestion where shuttles and taxis load passengers and baggage.
About 33 hundred square feet of grass, dirt, asphalt, and concrete will be removed.
The work will begin after the last scheduled United flight of the day and could several days. Once the work starts, people needing to access the airport can expect slight delays. Traffic cones and signage will help guide the public and shuttle/taxi services through the work area and to the airport terminal.
Parking is free for passengers flying out from the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. It will not be affected by the construction. The work will be completed by the end of June. For more information, contact the airport at (541) 756-8531 or email info@flyoth.com.
The Coos County Airport District is a special district formed for the purpose of maintaining commercial air service to the south coast of Oregon. It owns and operates the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and leases 33 properties within its boundaries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In