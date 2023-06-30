Passengers accessing the terminal at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport will see some changes before the end of the month as work is done to help traffic flow better.

Coos County Airport District Commissioners recently approved a contract with Knife River Materials to remove the circular roundabout in front of the terminal as well as parking lot driveway obstructions. Airport officials say the changes should help relieve some of the vehicle congestion where shuttles and taxis load passengers and baggage.

