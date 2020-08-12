COOS BAY — At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Coos Bay Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire at 1952 Lawnridge Loop.
Firefighters arrived to find thick, black smoke and flames spreading up the south side of the trailer, according to a press release from the Coos Bay Fire Department. Crews were able to contain the fire to the initial area of origin and verify that the resident was not home.
A large fan was used to clear the home of smoke and the investigation found that the fire had started from faulty or damaged electrical wiring.
Damage to the home is estimated at less than $10,000. It is unknown at this time if the owner or occupant has insurance to cover the damages, stated the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In