Mitts sworn in as NB police chief

A new police chief was sworn in last Thursday to lead the North Bend Police Department, but the move will continue the changes started by outgoing Chief Gary McCullough.
Cal Mitts took the oath of office, bringing more than 26 years of law enforcement experience to the job, including the last 18 months where he served as captain in the department.
McCullough and Mitts were named the leaders of the North Bend Police Department 18 months ago after the former chief and captain resigned due to a conflict with City Administrator David Milliron.
At the time, there was a lot of dissent in the city and concern in the police department, but Milliron said McCullough and Mitts agreeing to come to North Bend changed everything.
Both men came out of retirement after serving decades in the Coos Bay Police Department. McCullough retired as police chief in Coos Bay after serving 11 years while Mitts retired as a captain.
“Bringing in Chief McCullough, it was some of the toughest times being in North Bend,” Milliron said. “We had to rebuild trust with the community, we had to restore trust with the department. Chief McCullough has never looked back. He has restored morale in this department.”
Milliron then turned to McCullough and addressed the longtime law-enforcement veteran.
“We are eternally grateful for you and the sacrifice your wife has made,” Milliron said. “What you’ve accomplished in 18 months is amazing. You’ve made the North Bend Police Department proud. You’ve got police officers involved in the community. You have built a team we can all be proud of.”
Milliron finally turned to Mitts.
“We always recognized it’s never one person,” Milliron said. “I always recognized just as much accolades as we give Chief McCullough and the officers, we give them to you, too. You have a department you’re inheriting that you will be able to put your legacy on.”
Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier also spoke about the two officers, saying he was relieved when he heard McCullough and Mitts were named to lead North Bend.
“My first reaction was ‘Thank God,’” Frasier said. “I’m grateful that Gary and Cal stepped up and came to this department. I’ve worked with them a long time.”
Frasier said he has worked with Mitts for decades and is confident he will do an amazing job as police chief.
“He is a wonderful individual and is committed to the city of North Bend as police chief,” Frasier said. “I look forward to working with him. I’m grateful these two men stood up and came to this department. It has shown.”
Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock also recognized McCullough and Mitts. Long before he was city manager, Craddock joined the Coos Bay Police Department at the same time as Mitts and McCullough. Craddock served as police chief in Coos Bay, picking McCullough as his replacement and Mitts as a captain.
“As I reflect on the year where you both became sergeants, both became captains, I don’t regret a single day,” Craddock said before turning to Mitts. “I think you will be a great police chief. The training you have, the things you have done, I believe you will make a great police chief.”
As he retired for the second time in two years, McCullough said working in North Bend was worth delaying his retirement plans.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work with the men and women in the police department and the men and women in the city,” McCullough said. “From the very first day we started it was obvious we had the support and trust from all the men and women from every department in the city.”
McCullough then turned to Mitts, a man he has worked with for decades, in good times and bad.
“Mr. Mitts, I can’t say enough about you,” McCullough said. “You and I have worked side by side for 26 years. I can honestly say there’s not a better person who can take over the mantle of the police department.”
Milliron than asked Lori McCullough to join her husband, saying Lori sacrificed a lot to let her husband serve one more time. Lori said she had no choice because the city they live in needed him.
“When Gary was asked to do this, I know that was the only choice for the North Bend Police Department, and I supported it wholeheartedly,” she said. “The department is far better for having the two of them.”
After he was sworn in as the new chief, Mitts finally got a chance to speak. He talked about the men and women who have guided his career, his father, former Chief Eura Washburn and McCullough.
“All of them taught me what being a good human, being a good officer and being a good leader is like,” Mitts said before turning to McCullough. “For the last 27 years, I’ve worked with you every day, Today is our last day working together. All of the great leaders I associated with believed in making a difference. I have made it my mission to make a difference no matter what my job is.”
As North Bend’s police chief, Mitts said his goal is to make the department better every day.
“I will continue to push and raise the bar higher,” he said. “I will serve with integrity and never do anything to cause the department embarrassment. I will leave the department better than I found it.”
