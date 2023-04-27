A new police chief was sworn in last Thursday to lead the North Bend Police Department, but the move will continue the changes started by outgoing Chief Gary McCullough.

Cal Mitts took the oath of office, bringing more than 26 years of law enforcement experience to the job, including the last 18 months where he served as captain in the department.

North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough

Outgoing North Bend Police Chief Gary McCullough, left, pins the chief’s stars on new Chief Cal Mitts.
Mitts sworn in as NB police chief

Cal Mitts
