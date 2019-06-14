COQUILLE — A woman missing for over 48 hours was found safe Tuesday evening near Lone Pine Lane in the Fairview area.
According to a press release by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the search for 29-year-old Jameal “Jamie” Provart was initiated after a report that she had been unaccounted for over two days.
“It was alleged she had driven Sumner Route to go camping and had possibly been in an accident,” said the release. “Provart had sent images of an injury to her left arm to friends.”
At 2:20 p.m., after an earlier search was unsuccessful, friends of Provart, who assisted Coos County deputies, spotted her vehicle parked alongside the road approximately 2 miles up Hudson Ridge.
The Coos County Search and Rescue Team was activated to assist, as well as the Fairview Fire and Dora Sitkum fire departments.
A Bandon volunteer firefighter located Provart, who had walked out of the woods and onto Fairview Route. She was treated by Fairview Fire and later released to her family.
“The Coos County Sheriff’s Office is always seeking volunteers to aid Search and Rescue,” said the release. “If you’re interested in joining the group contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7800 for an application.”