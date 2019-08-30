NORTH BEND — A man reported missing last week was found Thursday afternoon dead near a hiking trail in North Bend.
According to a press release by the North Bend Police Department, authorities recovered the body and identified the man as 69-year-old Kim Simpson Griffin.
Police responded to a call Thursday afternoon from a couple who was walking on a trail west of Cessna Court who reported seeing the body of an adult male in the brush below a steep embankment.
Griffin was last seen at his home in Airport Heights Aug. 23 wearing dark clothing. He was believed to be suicidal and in “physical and/or emotional distress,” according to a previous press release by North Bend police.
“The cause of death has been determined to be exposure and hypothermia,” said the release. “No evidence of foul play is present. The family of the deceased has been notified.”
Earlier this week, multiple search and rescue efforts began to help locate Griffin, the grandson of North Bend founder Louis J. Simpson.
The North Bend Police Department was assisted by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, Coos County CERT Team, the North Bend Fire Department, Coos County Search and Rescue Team as well as Oregon State Police, the Charleston Fire Department and the Coos Bay Fire Department.
The department thanked all the agencies and citizens who participated in helping them spread the word and locate Griffin.
“The North Bend Police Department and the community wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family,” said the press release.