COOS BAY — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office activated its Search and Rescue team over the weekend after a man failed to returned home from a mushroom gathering trip.
According to a press release from the CCSO, the man went to find mushrooms on Friday, July 19, in the Libby area of Coos Bay. The SAR team was activated when he failed to return home July 20 at 10 a.m.
“The subject was contacted by voice and then later located by K-9 Jager, an air scent canine,” the release said. “The missing man had been injured and unable to walk out on his own.”
The Coos County SAR team, deputies, Bay City’s Ambulance personnel and Charleston Fire Rescue extricated him.
This also marked K-9 Jager’s first find, which the CCSO congratulated.