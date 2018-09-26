COOS COUNTY — Two runaways were returned home early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the two girls were first reported missing on Monday, Sep. 24 at about 7:15 a.m. Both had run away from their home in Bunker Hill in the night, aged 12 and 15 years old.
“The girls left approximately eight notes saying they were running away and did not want to be found,” the release said.
The CCSO entered them into the National Crime Information Computer, a database that would identify them as runaways if contacted by police.
“Their families were put into contact with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” the release added. “The NCMEC was going to provide posters for distribution for the runaway children and have the information on their website.”
Both children were searched for by family, friends, and local law enforcement. According to the release, the search followed leads from the North Bend Bridge into Linn and Lane counties.
“There was a report of the girls being seen in Winston and on camera, but investigation proved these were not the same children,” the release stated.
However, on Wednesday, at 3:55 a.m., the girls were spotted walking southbound on Highway 101. The CCSO arrived on scene and located them, and returned them to their parents.
“Both seemed clean and healthy,” the release said. “Neither would state where they had been, or where they planned on going.”
The CCSO pointed out in the release that there was never an Amber Alert issued because their case did not meet the Oregon criteria to do so, number one being that they were not abducted or in imminent danger.