MYRTLE POINT — At only a of couple days old, Bethany Rowe’s destiny was locked in. The Coquille native said before she even stepped foot into her new home from the hospital that she was shown and rode a horse for the very first time.
Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon Lauren Gibson, 12, puts a bracelet on Nathan Melton, 7, before the pair joined a group of others on rides Saturday to…
From that moment, the rest is history and Rowe's love and passion for the great outdoors and horses kicked off. The now 19-year-old Southwestern Oregon Community College student has worked her way up in the pageant community and is the new 2018 Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon.
Since January, Rowe has been touring the state attending various county fairs, rodeos and events. With the Coos County Fair & Rodeo in town, she got the opportunity to make her hometown return and with her new public status said she wanted to do something important and close to her heart.
“In 2014, I met Princess Ariel at a county pageant,” said Rowe. “She really just inspired me to go out and make something of myself so that she can see anything is possible.”
With that in mind, Rowe decided to dedicate her public platform as part of the Miss Rodeo Oregon court to Down syndrome awareness and coordinated a “Down Syndrome Day” at this year’s fair in honor of her friend, 7-year-old Ariel.
Princess Ariel Williamson, 6, takes a break from riding Saturday with 2019 Coos County Fair and Rodeo Queen Haley Snelgrove, left, and 2019 Fa…
After their first meeting the two instantly connected. Soon after, Rowe made no hesitation in crowning Ariel, who was born with Down syndrome, as her coronation princess. In a community-wide effort, Bethany raised approximately $1,000 to bring 10 kids from the Down Syndrome Group of Coos County, including Ariel, to the fair for free. She also secured all-access ride bracelet passes, a barbecue dinner and box seats for the fair’s main rodeo show at no charge for the group.
“Every time I see the kids I am blown away,” said Rowe. “I know Ariel has been telling me how excited she is for today and has been waiting months for this. I wanted all of them to come to be a part of a community that has always shown me acceptance and enjoy it.”
The Coos County Fair board assisted in Rowe’s cause by donating admission tickets to the children and their families, which was estimated to be around 45-75 people. Also, the Miss Rodeo Oregon, Herm Industrial Contractors, Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon, Freedom Graphics, the Coos County Fair’s queen and junior princess all helped in sponsoring the children's fair trip.
The rodeo season is about half complete and Rowe said she’s just as excited as the day it started. The road can be hard and tiring, but with the support of her whole family and the way they’ve stepped up to help has made it nice, she said.
Rodeo royalty walk a friend through the midway Saturday during Down Syndrome Day at the Coos County Fair in Myrtle Point.
From her father John, helping her load her horses and drive around town, to her siblings, Johnny and Jessica helping out with the animals back home, it appears to be a family effort to help Bethany succeed. Bethany’s mom, Renee, said she has just been in total awe of how much initiative and hard work her daughter has been doing.
“I’m really proud of her,” said Renee Rowe. “She’s been so poised in all of this and she really is a great kid. She is just one of those people who look at something, sees what needs to be done, and makes it happen.”
Rowe plans on continuing her studies at SWOCC and in the winter is looking to apply for the nursing program. She said she hopes to one day have a therapy farm where she can help young children with disabilities learn how to control their feelings through their interactions with animals. The Coquille native grew up around farm animals and owns three horses, Sox, Ethel Jane and Tuffie. An experienced rider, she finds herself spending her free time with her horses or outside fishing or hunting.
Princess Ariel Williamson, 6,rides Saturday with 2019 Coos County Fair and Rodeo Queen Haley Snelgrove, left, and 2019 Fair and Rodeo Junior P…
“This whole experience has taught me to step outside my comfort zone and never miss an opportunity,” said Rowe. “I am most proud of my platform (Down syndrome awareness), with how our community came together and showed their support.”
Rowe will end her season as Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon in Las Vegas supporting fellow court members at the National Finals Rodeo in December. She hasn’t ruled out further competitions and participating in the Miss Rodeo Oregon again, in a couple of years.
“Ariel has showed me to not let anything stand in my way,” said Rowe. “She has taught me to always be yourself and to keep smiling.”