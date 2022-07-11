At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, the North Bend Public Library presents Mining the Cosmic Rubble: Hidden Gems from the Celestial Debris, a lecture by SWOCC astrophysicist Dr. Aaron Coyner.
NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador and Southwestern Oregon Community College physics professor, Dr. Aaron Coyner takes us on a journey to investigate our cosmic origins by studying smaller worlds like asteroids, comets, and meteors.
Dr. Coyner asks:
“What do the remnants of our formation tell us about our past and possible future and about our planet?
And what can these cosmic wanderers provide our modern science today? Join us to explore and learn from the lesser-known roads in the solar system.”
This program is part of the NBPL summer reading program. Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game can be found on the library website and at northbend.beanstack.org.
For more information about this event and other library programs, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org or see their website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In