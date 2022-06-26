The challenges facing the American fire service are at an all time high and climbing. Standards for service have increased, the need for all hazard approaches have grown, call volumes have increased, challenges in staffing, and the need for continued required training now greet the fire service.
Because of these challenges, the board of directors for Millington and Sumner Rural Fire Protection Districts have held several public meetings to discuss combining services. On June 20, the boards approved the consolidation of the two departments via an Inter-governmental agreement until a public vote can take place. The consolidated fire authority will be known as Central Coos Fire & Rescue.
This consolidation is based on eliminating the duplication of efforts in all program areas, including personnel at all levels. A consolidated fire district will likely create efficiencies and effectiveness of fire protection and EMS throughout the communities allowing CCF&R to provide better fire and EMS services.
CCF&R will cover 31 square miles of Coos County with a combined personnel roster of 38 members. There will be four fire stations located throughout the districts where equipment to respond to emergencies will be located. Members of both departments are proud of their histories of serving the public in their respective districts. As such, traditional Millington and Sumner Fire District boundaries will continue to maintain their identities by retaining their names on station locations.
This change is scheduled to take effect July 1.
