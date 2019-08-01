NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend will be milling on Everett Street beginning Aug. 1, from the south side of 14th Street through the intersection of 13th Street, to repair a settled sewer patch. Knife River Materials will follow up Friday, Aug. 2, to remove the milled materials and pave.
Motorists are advised to take alternate routes to avoid delays. Emergency access will be allowed throughout.
Residents of Everett Street must park off the street or on adjoining streets wherever possible to avoid any delay in access or damage to motor vehicles. Full access will be restored overnight for between 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. The work is scheduled to be complete by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.