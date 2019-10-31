EASTSIDE — For the past 25 years, Millicoma School has held a Veterans Day Assembly.
For staff member Mindie Wilson, she remembers being a student in the eighth grade the year it began, wearing her grandmother’s red sweater to be as patriotic as she could as she stood in front of her classmates giving a speech.
“I don’t remember what I said that day, but it’s the one assembly a year where the kids are attentive and best behaved,” she said.
The event is Friday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m. and every veteran from the community is invited. Students are also encouraged to bring veterans they know and fill out a form on them. That form has a photo attached and is then displayed in the gym during the event.
“We have a teacher who is a guest speaker who lost her brother in the service,” Wilson said.
The speaker is Bryan Bertrand’s sister. Bertrand is the namesake for Bryan’s Home, a place where homeless veterans can get off the streets and into work. A friend of Bertrand’s and the founder of Bryan’s home is Patrick Wright, who will also speak during this year’s assembly.
“I look forward to seeing how the students respect their elders,” Wilson said. “It really is a great assembly.”