COOS BAY — Student drop-offs are changing at Millicoma School for both cars and buses this year.
According to a press release from the City of Coos Bay, these changes go into effect the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 3.
“The traffic control plan will be enforced,” the release said, the plan featured in the photo provided. “The plans ... indicate special parent pick-up and drop-off zones. Each plan strictly eliminates parent parking on the approaches to each crosswalk and school driveway entrances and exits to ensure crossing children may be clearly seen.”