Oregon Pacific Bank recently announced that Justin Miller has recently been appointed as a trust officer for their Coos Bay branch. The Coos Bay trust department now offers the services of two trust officers, a trust administrator and two trust assistants.

Justin has been a valued member of the branch operations team for many years, and they are excited to see him take on this new role within our organization.

