Oregon Pacific Bank recently announced that Justin Miller has recently been appointed as a trust officer for their Coos Bay branch. The Coos Bay trust department now offers the services of two trust officers, a trust administrator and two trust assistants.
Justin has been a valued member of the branch operations team for many years, and they are excited to see him take on this new role within our organization.
As trust officer, Justin will be responsible for managing and administering a wide range of trusts, including personal trusts, estate planning trusts and more. He will work alongside the current trust officer, Lisa Amaral, to ensure that our clients receive the highest level of service and expertise.
“We are thrilled to have Justin take on this important role within our bank,” said Lisa Amaral, Oregon Pacific Bank’s senior trust officer. “His exceptional skills and experience will be invaluable in providing our clients with the best possible service.”
Justin has been an active member of the local business community for many years and has established himself as a trusted financial partner to many of our clients. He will continue to be a familiar face to the Coos Bay community as he takes on this new position.
“I am excited to take on this new role as Trust Officer and to continue to serve the Coos Bay community in this capacity,” said Justin. “Working at Oregon Pacific Bank has been a privilege and I look forward to providing the highest level of service to our clients.”
In addition to Justin’s appointment as Trust Officer, Stacey Wilson, another long-time employee at Oregon Pacific Bank, will be taking over as the new Coos Bay Branch Manager. We are confident that Stacey will bring her own unique set of skills and expertise to this position and will help to ensure that our Coos Bay branch continues to be a valuable asset to the community.
