The Coquille Indian Tribe welcomed the community to The Mill Casino last weekend as the Mill-Luck Salmon Festival returned to showcase some of the elements the Tribe uses to celebrate its culture and heritage. The event allowed guests to watch canoe races, traditional Native dancing and even learn how to weave from Tribal elders. And, of course, salmon, a staple in the Coquille heritage, was cooked for all who chose to partake.
Mill-Luck Salmon Festival returns
- Photos by David Rupkalvis/The World
