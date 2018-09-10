NORTH BEND — The 15th annual Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration kicked off this weekend bringing together thousands of visitors from around the region to join the party and celebrate Native American and Coquille Tribal culture at The Mill Casino-Hotel & RV Park.
Justice Florendo of Vancouver, Wash., performs a fancy dance Saturday during the annual Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration at the Mill Casino-Hotel.
The free event featured live Native American dancing, drumming and flute playing as well as a wide range of interactive demonstrations which included weaving, flint knapping and beading. The dance styles showcased were a mixture of men’s traditional and women’s traditional as well dances for younger children.
Coquille Tribal Chairperson Brenda Meade said one of the great aspects about the event is that it’s a time for tribal people to come together and share their different cultures with one another and the community as a whole.
“We have some folks here doing their own traditional dance from the Tlingit Tribe up north,” said Meade. “We even had a jingle dress dancer here which is different this year. It’s all Pow Wow dancing and a lot of the songs and dances are really about having and sharing different cultures.”
Nicole Norris and David West sing and drum Saturday during the annual Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration at the Mill Casino-Hotel.
The celebration continued with a traditional salmon baked meal, in which Coquille Tribal member Jason Younker prepared fresh salmon by seasoning and wrapping it in tinfoil and burying it in a fire pit. The underground salmon usually takes about two hours to cook and according to Younker it’s the ideal way to make it. The other method involves skewering the fish over an open flame.
“The Coquille has always been very generous,” said Younker. “One of the tenets of our culture is ‘Potlatch’ (tradition of gift giving) and this celebration is just one of the ways we are able to give back to the community and show them a little about what we do as a tribe and our culture.”
At the end of its preparation, Younker said the remains of the salmon, its bones, will be returned to the water under a ceremonial prayer, which recognizes its sacrifice to its tribe for providing food to its members.
“We say a prayer and invite (the salmon) back for next year,” said Younker. “The salmon has always been a fixture in our lives. I can’t remember any time where we haven’t used salmon to celebrate.”
People paddle a cedar canoe away from a dock Saturday behind the Mill Casino-Hotel during the annual Mill-Luck Salmon Celebration.
In addition to the salmon, the Coquille elders presented their much sought-after fry bread and fry bead tacos. On Saturday, the event opened up with canoe races that were divided into different groups including a youth, women’s and men’s division. Native American vendors and artisans from various Pacific Northwest Tribes were also in attendance and sold their unique selection of handcrafted, traditional items.
The Mill Casino-Hotel tourism and content manager Katherine Hoppe said she hoped people who attend the yearly event walked away having learned something about the tribes in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.
“This event is really about inviting the community to meet our tribal members and for our tribal members to show off our culture and history,” said Hoppe. “Being able to share everything with the community it’s a good way to show it off.”