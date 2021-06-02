The Bay Area’s Fourth of July festivities will look a little different once again.
The city’s annual Independence Day activities in Mingus Park and its fireworks display will again be on hold due to state social distancing rules and COVID-19 regulations.
“Based on the state’s pandemic restrictions, holding the events as normal is not possible and as such, the difficult decision was made to postpone this year’s fireworks display and to cancel the Fourth of July activities in Mingus Park,” Mayor Joe Benetti wrote in a weekly update Friday.
But the community isn’t all out of options for celebrating the Fourth.
The Mill Casino is partnering with Coos Bay and North Bend leaders for what it calls the “Bay Area Fireworks Extravaganza,” according to Benetti.
The Mill’s display will move to the entrance of the bay’s Marshfield Channel, across from the Coos History Museum at 10 p.m. on July 3.
There, residents can watch the fireworks from the Coos Bay Boardwalk and along U.S. Highway 101.
“This will allow us all to spread out, enjoy the show, and celebrate safely,” Benetti wrote.
Bandon’s Fourth festivities are slated to continue, with a parade in old town and grand fireworks display on the Coquille River waterfront scheduled for Independence Day, according to the Chamber of Commerce.
