Taco Truck.JPG
Margarita Band.JPG

The Mill Casino hosted their first ever Margarita Festival featuring a variety of flavored and classic Margaritas, taco food trucks and live music. The three-day outdoor event celebrated Latin culture from July 14 through 16. The event included live music from Grupo Masato and Latin dance music by DJ Darryl. Festival-goers got to vote for their favorite taco. Taco trucks from around the state also competed for the judge’s choice best plate and best booth décor.

Burria Tacos.JPG

The Mill Casino has more events coming up this summer including their 5th Annual Food Truck Off on Friday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Up to 20 food trucks from around the state will compete for the title of People’s Choice Best Food Truck and Judge’s Choice Best Taco, Sandwich, BBQ, Global Cuisine and Kitchen Sink.

Margaritas.JPG
1
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments