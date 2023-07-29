The Mill Casino hosted their first ever Margarita Festival featuring a variety of flavored and classic Margaritas, taco food trucks and live music. The three-day outdoor event celebrated Latin culture from July 14 through 16. The event included live music from Grupo Masato and Latin dance music by DJ Darryl. Festival-goers got to vote for their favorite taco. Taco trucks from around the state also competed for the judge’s choice best plate and best booth décor.
The Mill Casino has more events coming up this summer including their 5th Annual Food Truck Off on Friday, Aug. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Up to 20 food trucks from around the state will compete for the title of People’s Choice Best Food Truck and Judge’s Choice Best Taco, Sandwich, BBQ, Global Cuisine and Kitchen Sink.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In