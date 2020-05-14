COOS COUNTY — After exactly two months of being closed because of COVID-19, the Mill Casino is opening back up on Monday May 18. As of Thursday, no other casino in Oregon had announced a reopening plan.
According to a press release from the Mill Casino, 300 people will be allowed on the floor at one time.
“We looked at the guidelines similar to what Walmart or Safeway will do for capacity to ensure that the social distancing measures are in place,” said chairman of the Coquille Indian Tribe Brenda Meade on how capacity was determined.
While the state has offered clear guidelines on how retail stores and restaurants should open up, there have not been recommendations on how casinos should proceed during this time.
“Because the Tribes are sovereign nations, the state does not provide guidance for casino reopenings. But, Tribes have been sharing information with the Oregon Health Authority and our office, and we’re encouraging counties to work and consult with the Tribes as well,” said Press Secretary Liz Merah of Governor Kate Brown’s office.
Coos County received information on the Mill Casino’s plan to reopen.
“We had received notification from the Coquille with the details of their Safe Play plan. They will be screening at the door and providing PPE to their guests. They are confident that this plan will provide protection for their guests,” said County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins in a text to The World.
“Tribes are not subject to county or state laws, and the federal government never put into place restrictions on gathering sizes. Because of the lack of federal regulations, each tribe makes its decision on reopening based on what they believe is best for them and their customers.”
On Friday, select businesses in the county, including restaurants, will be reopening as part of the Phase I reopening plan around the state.
“It’s not the state that closed the casino, it was the decision of each of the tribal governments. I think all of the tribes are looking at the guidelines and policies and looking to implement a reopening. I think that there are so many things that have to be implemented, training programs for employees and all those things, that each one of them will have to make decisions on when they open and when they feel comfortable to open,” said Meade who noted that they have been working with the county and state.
With the reopening, the Mill Casino has offered a set of protocols aimed at helping safety.
All guests and employees will have their temperatures taken upon entry. Employees will be wearing masks while guests, who will have masks provided to them, will be required to have a mask but will not be required to wear them.
Every other slot machine will not be in use to create more physical spacing and table games will not be taking place at this time. Hand sanitizer stations have been added to the casino floor.
“We’ve missed all of our friends during the closure. As we re-open, we want to let you know that we’re committed to the health and safety of you, our employees and our community,” said a Mill Casino press release.
The buffet at the casino will be closed and food service will be take-out. Smoking will still be allowed on the casino floor.
