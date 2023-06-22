Dale Stark is a 1997 Marshfield High School Graduate who went on to have a successful career in the military.
He first enlisted in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and worked his way up to become an A-10 pilot and squadron commander in the United States Air Force.
Stark is back in the community after serving nearly 24 years with military, and is starting a new chapter of life back in his hometown. Stark plans to start a small direct-to-consumer beef cattle business, continuing a lifelong interest in farming and agriculture.
Stark said he learned valuable lessons in the military that impact the way he operates in his everyday life.
“It was a structured environment with clear goals to achieve. I could see the direct result of hard work. Reaching those milestones and being able to do what I wanted to do taught me those lessons,” he said.
Stark earned his commission in 2003 and became a pilot, flying the iconic A-10 Warthog aircraft. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2006, 2010 and 2014.
In 2018 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and offered the opportunity to become a squadron commander, leading a group of skilled and talented airmen.
Throughout his career, Dale remained committed to his duties, always recognizing that his achievements were the result of a team effort and the support of his family and community.
“In a way, I started learning those lessons wrestling at Marshfield and at SWOCC, then into the military. I learned the benefits and rewards of being disciplined and making steady progress toward your goals,” Stark said.
Stark progressed through his military career while also raising a family with his wife Amanda, who graduated from North Bend High School in 1997. She went on to become a chemistry teacher, and they have two daughters, Holly and Sarah.
With Stark’s retirement from the military approaching, the couple started contemplating the next steps for their family.
“We starting thinking, ‘Where do we want go? What do we want to do?’ For me I grew up surfing and I love the ocean, clean air and clean water, a small community but not tiny,” Stark said. “As the list grew, Amanda said, ‘We are describing where we grew up.’ It made sense but we weren’t really planning to come back.”
They started making more trips back to Coos County and discovered the area had a positive energy. They began to fall in love with it again, Stark said.
The family bought a property that was a dairy farm many decades ago with a barn and pastureland.
“A good amount of it is taken over by berry bushes. So we have been busy clearing out brush and berry bushes, repairing fences and renovating the barn,” he said.
They have three steers that are going to be processed this fall.
“I am getting a heifer and a cow/calf pair. And from there we are going to start developing a mini herd,” Stark said.
“We are hoping to slowly expand – not do anything enormous. But we have been very interested in health and wellness – and healthy unprocessed food. We are trying to create healthy food for our family and then with the property we have, we can expand beyond that,” he said.
In the future, the family would like to give community members the option to buy a whole, half or a quarter cow, coordinate processing, and deliver the meat.
Right now, the ranch is still in the development stage, but Stark is creating an interest list. Community members interested in getting onboard and buying a cow in the future can email dalestark810@protonmail.com.
