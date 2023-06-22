Dale Stark
Courtesy Photo

Dale Stark is a 1997 Marshfield High School Graduate who went on to have a successful career in the military.

He first enlisted in the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic and worked his way up to become an A-10 pilot and squadron commander in the United States Air Force.

