Oregon Coast Military Museum is proud to present the 2021 Festival of Trees Kids Decoration Contest. To decorate the museum for the holidays and the Festival of Trees event December 3, the museum asking kids in the community to create their own unique decorations for a chance to win prizes.
The contest has two age groups. Kids 3-6 years old will color a Christmas tree picture available through the OCMM website under Festival of Trees. Kids 7-10 years of age are encouraged to create their own homemade ornament. Contest entries for both age groups should be submitted in person at the Oregon Coast Military Museum, 2145 Kingwood St. Florence, Ore. 97439, by Tuesday November 30. Prize winners in each age group will be announced December 2.
For information, interested parties are encouraged to contact Geoffrey Cannon, OCMM operations manager by phone at (541) 902-5160 or by email at ocmmflorence@gmail.com
