TILLER RANGER DISTRICT -- A forest fire located 45 miles southeast of Roseburg is now about 10 percent contained.
Lightning sparked the blaze.
According to a press release, a meeting was held at the Tiller Fire Station Monday.
"Firefighters are making progress on the Miles Fire in areas that have been threatening private residences, though the Level Two evacuation order remains in effect. The fire continues to spread to the north and east beyond the private lands."
Level Two evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Therefore citizens should either head to a shelter or travel outside of a threatened area or be ready to leave immediately.
The Snowshoe Fire continues to be pushed southeast. It remains west of the west fork of Trail Creek as it moves south on private land and has remained north of Chicago Creek.
"Oregon Department of Forestry crews, working from the south, and federal interagency crews, working from the north, are striving to tie up their respective fire lines together to prevent further spread of the fire," according to the press statement.
Plus ODF, Melvin Thornton as incident commander will work together.
"Near the Columbus Fire, firefighters are falling hazard trees, opening previous fire lines, and working to protect the world’s tallest sugar pine tree. A historic cabin located on Butler Butte has been wrapped with fire resistant material in an attempt to protect it from possible damage from the Columbus Fire to the north or the Sugar Pine Fire (located on the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest) to the south," according to the press statement.
"Incident Meteorologist Scott Weisharr forecasts afternoon temperatures to be several degrees warmer than Saturday, with local areas of critical minimum humidity (12 percent or less)," according to the statement. "There will be less ridge-top wind, but a shift in transport wind will result in
increasing smoke accumulation over the complex. Thunderstorm activity is not expected over the South Umpqua drainage on Sunday, but areas to the south and east may experience some lightning. The hot and dry pattern will persist through the first half of next week."
Fire Information: 541-825-3295
Facebook: Umpqua National Forest