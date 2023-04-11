At the April 4 Coos Bay meeting, City Council President Rob Miles announced he is resigning in May because he is moving to the Eugene area.
The resignation will become effective after the May 16 meeting, Councilor Miles said. He said he plans to remain connected to the community.
In other business, council approved a resolution to create two new no-parking zones along South 2nd Street between Ingersoll and Johnson Avenues.
City Public Works/Community Development Director Jim Hossley presented the city report and said the applicant, JBM Properties LLC, is in the permitting stage to construct a commercial building north of Johnson Avenue and east of South Street. A condition of the project’s approval is that no automobiles will be allowed to back onto South 2nd Street.
The applicant is asking for a design exception citing authority that the stopping distance is sufficient, Hossley said. Staff recommended the council approve the exception, as long as the city create two no-parking zones, one 40 feet to the north and the other 35 feet to south of the proposed driveway.
Also on the agenda, the fire department requested council’s approval to purchase a fire engine.
Battalion Chief Jeff Adkins said older trucks can fail and replacement parts are difficult to find. The city’s trucks were purchased in 1994, 2006, 2009 and 2019.
Council approved the purchase to pay about $315,102 within 30 days of the order and the balance at the completion of the build for a total of $760,127.
The city will have $565,000 in actual or anticipated assets from its reserve fund and fire districts contributions, leaving $195,000 additional money to pay, according to the staff report.
And finally, the council approved three proclamations: National Child Abuse and Awareness and Prevention Month, National Telecommunicator’s Week and National Volunteer Week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In