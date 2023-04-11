Coos Bay logo

At the April 4 Coos Bay meeting, City Council President Rob Miles announced he is resigning in May because he is moving to the Eugene area.

The resignation will become effective after the May 16 meeting, Councilor Miles said. He said he plans to remain connected to the community.

