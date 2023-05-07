Three Lighthouse Middle School students who participated in a journalism project won a social impact award for their work.
“The award was to acknowledge student work that has illuminated an important, overlooked issue in the community,” said Lighthouse Middle School Language Arts Teacher Kora Moore.
The students who won the award are Paige Horlacher, Andie Slack and Hayley Pallin. Their article is titled, "Vaping is affecting teens at a higher rate than in the past.”
The students said they learned a lot while researching and writing the article.
“My favorite part about this project is that I got to write about something that has a big effect on our world and teens in middle schools and high schools. Teen vaping is something that I have known about – and the dangers about – for awhile,” said Paige Horlacher.
“I've always known how bad it is and the sad part is that not many know the true danger of it,” she said.
Andie Slack said she loves writing in general so writing a journalism article was fun for her.
“I especially loved the part of searching the web for facts and learning new things.” she said.
The student journalists said they hope people who read their article take away an important message about teen vaping.
“I hope they learn that vaping affects people's lives and also makes some people have a shorter life span,” said Hayley Pallin.
“I hope other teenagers and kids will realize the problem and how it can damage you,” Andie Slack added. “Hopefully they will take the hint and stay away from vape pens or cigarettes, knowing it doesn't make you feel better, but instead it makes you feel worse.”
“I really hope that when people read our article they can realize how easy it is for teens to get a hold of vapes and that it isn't just the vapes, it's the stuff that some teens mix into the vapes to make it even more deadly,” said Horlacher.
“Something that I learned about was that you could even get vape pens on Amazon! That's something that would make it incredibly easy to get a hold of, and in my opinion, I feel like there should be a change. Either there should be something to prove your of age or there shouldn't be any way to get it off of there in the first place,” Horlacher said.
Language Arts teacher Moore said overall she was really impressed with all of her students who participated in the journalism project. Moore taught the students about journalism after completing professional development with the Journalistic Learning Initiative.
“The students found this project really relevant. They could clearly understand the connection between what we were doing and things they could apply to their futures – including interview skills and writing professional emails,” Moore said.
They also learned media literacy.
“Students got to look at different news sources and decide what sources are credible or not credible,” Moore said. “We had a really good running joke about, ‘Birds aren’t real and armadillos are robots,’ because you can find anything on the internet. How do you know what really is real and relevant and not misinformation?”
Moore taught the journalism segment to 15 different groups of students across sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Students could write about topics of their choice. The teacher said her students enjoyed the freedom to write about issues that were important to them.
“It was actually pretty incredible. They had such a wide range of topics,” Moore said.
Student journalism topics touched on everything from wildfires and homelessness, to animal shelters, education, racism, beach trash, restaurants, electric cars, trans and homophobia and teen smoking.
“It was a really wide range of topics and we were able to speak with a wide range of people for our interviews. We got to speak to doctors. We got to meet city planners. We got to meet advocates and restaurant owners,” Moore said.
The middle school teacher said she submitted several student projects for awards through The Student Voice, the digital publication of the Journalistic Learning Initiative. This digital publication strives to help students become civically engaged self-directed learners through journalistic story telling and academic discovery.
Moore said the students who worked on the teen vaping story were successful with their article because they were smart about choosing a knowledgeable source, and made good choices about where they got their information.
“That, coupled with the fact that they really wanted to bring attention to their topic, made their story stand out,” the teacher said.
All of the Lighthouse middle school students work, including Paige, Andie and Hayley's award-winning story, can be viewed here: https://sites.google.com/thelighthouseschool.org/lmsn/home
