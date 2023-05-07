Lighthouse Middle School journalistm students

Lighthouse Middle School students with their award. From left to right are: Paige Horlacher, Andie Slack, and Hayley Pallin. 

 Courtesy photo

Three Lighthouse Middle School students who participated in a journalism project won a social impact award for their work.

“The award was to acknowledge student work that has illuminated an important, overlooked issue in the community,” said Lighthouse Middle School Language Arts Teacher Kora Moore.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Where do your lawn and garden stand after the cold winter and wet spring?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments