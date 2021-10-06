Starting October 8 and running through December 4, the Coos Art Museum will be featuring Michael Ferguson: Landscape Journey 1992-2019. This solo exhibition presents works from three decades of landscape art by Tacoma, Washington artist Michael Ferguson.
“As a northwest native, it’s no surprise that I am influenced constantly by our rich and varied landscape…. My painting approach is basically representational with some generous flexibility at times,” Ferguson said. “A fractured multi-colorist approach can turn in to a more controlled realism as needed.”
A free reception for the exhibition will take place Friday, October 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Ferguson is graduate of the Burnley School of Art in Seattle, Washington and has had solo exhibitions at the Frye Art Museum in Seattle as well as the North Central Washington Museum in Wenatchee, Washington. He has also had solo exhibitions at galleries in Tacoma, Portland and Seattle. Notable group exhibitions in which he participated were held at the Tacoma Art Museum, The Missoula Museum of the Art and at Coos Art Museum. His works are in many public and private collections throughout the Northwest.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In