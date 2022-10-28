Haunted House

Drama students at Marshfield High School work to prepare a haunted house that will open Friday.

 Contributed photo

It’s already the spookiest time of the year, but students with the Marshfield High School Drama Department hope to add a little more fright this weekend with two haunted houses at the MHS Drama Lab.

Since the beginning of October, the drama students have been working overtime to prepare for the haunted house, making all the props by hand and designing the perfect haunted house that is sure to bring chills.

Haunted House

Ellajane Brigham, front, and Gracelyn Hamner paint props while preparing a haunted house that will open in the Marshfield High School Drama Lab on Friday.
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments