The Marshfield High School class of 1991 will finally have its “30th” class reunion this summer, August 5 and 6. If classmates use Facebook and are not yet a member of the “Marshfield High School Class of 1991” group, they should join it as information is posted there.
If classmates don’t use Facebook, please contact Eva Thompson Hatzel at evahugo@charter.net or 541-297-7271 and provide her with their email address so they may receive information. Information can also be found online at https://www.marshfieldalumni.org/.
